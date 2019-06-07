Nike 'very concerned' about rape claim against Brazilian soccer star Neymar

Nike is "very concerned" about a rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star Neymar, the world's largest sportswear maker said on Thursday, raising questions about its sponsorship of one of the sport's most famous players.

Nike issued a statement a day after a woman said in an interview with Brazilian SBT TV that Neymar had raped her in a Paris hotel last month. Neymar denied the allegation in an Instagram post and has said the woman was trying to extort him.

The lawyer for Neymar's accuser did not respond to questions from Reuters.

"We are very concerned by the recent allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," Nike said when asked about the accusation against Neymar, who plays his club soccer with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

A press representative for Neymar declined to comment on his sponsorships.

Neymar's lawyer Maira Fernandes, speaking to journalists in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, did not address his sponsorship deals. She said her client was innocent of the allegation made against him.