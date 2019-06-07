Lewis Hamilton wants F1 to be more of 'a man's sport'

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday Formula One should be a much greater physical challenge for the drivers and they should be as tired as long-distance runners at the end of a Grand Prix.

“I could do two or three races in a row and Formula One really shouldn’t be like that. It’s a man’s sport and a lot of youngsters come in. It’s quite easy for them to get straight into it,” he said in a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Canadian GP.

“You should be physically exhausted after a race — to the point that it should be exhausting like a marathon,” he added.

“If I had a choice, I would go back to V12s — naturally aspirated engines.

“I would have a manual gearbox. I’d make it harder for the drivers, take away all these big run-off areas you have everywhere. Asked to reflect on themes mentioned during his appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix chat show, Hamilton spoke of his father Anthony, who guided his early career until 2010 when he sacked him as his manager.