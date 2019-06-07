Banyana promise to make nation proud

For Banyana Banyana, who are ranked 48 in the Fifa rankings, it will be a matter of aiming to defy the odds at their maiden World Cup in France.

Banyana begin their campaign against Spain at Stade Oceane tomorrow (6pm). Spain are 13th in the world rankings.

Germany and China are the other two nations in SA's Group B, with the latter ranked three places behind Spain while the former are second behind the US in the global rankings.