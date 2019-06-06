Stick in frame to coach Kings
Overseas sources said the Kings had Stick in heir sights and wanted him to link up with the side after the World Cup ends on November 2 in Japan.
Overseas sources said the Kings had Stick in heir sights and wanted him to link up with the side after the World Cup ends on November 2 in Japan.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.