Highlands warns of economic devastation in Tembisa if they move from the township

Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi has warned that the local economy in Tembisa could be left devastated if they carry out their threat to move the premiership club out of the East Rand township.

Highlands issued an ultimatum to the Ekurhuleni Municipality this week to provide financial support to the club or face the possibility of the side moving out of Tembisa.

Mnisi said they have spent the last five years engaging with the municipality without success. He went as far as accusing mayor Mzwandile Masina and other officials of an unwillingness to support the team.

Highlands use the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa as their home ground and among their list of demands‚ they want the facility to be upgraded to a 10‚000-seater venue.

The director and shareholder warned that many people could lose jobs and families face the possibility of starving if the club moves out of the township.

“We have changed lives in this community and we are able to put food on people's tables.

"As Highlands Park we don’t want to leave Makhulong‚ this is our home but we feel that we are not wanted here,” said Mnisi.

The Highlands director said they have created employment opportunities for the people of Tembisa.

He added that coach Owen da Gama's charges have played an important role as drivers of social cohesion with several community outreach programmes linked to the side. “We have hired 120 security personnel‚ local people‚ that we took to training and they have now got their (PRISA) clearance certificates‚" he continued.