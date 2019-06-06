Sport

CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authorities, says FIFA

By REUTERS - 06 June 2019
Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad has consistently maintained that Cameroon will be ready to host the 2019 Finals.
Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad was being questioned by French authorities in Paris on Thursday morning, world football’s governing body FIFA said.

Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, had been reported last month to FIFA’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

“FIFA is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” FIFA said in a statement.

“FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”

