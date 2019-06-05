SA survive penalty shootout scare against Uganda to reach Cosafa plate final

Goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto proved the hero as South Africa squeezed into the final of the Plate competition at the Cosafa Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over East African guest nation Uganda at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday.

The match had finished 1-1 as South Africa overcame a slow start to force the game into a shoot-out as Luther Singh equalised following another fine all-round performance that earned him the Man of the Match.

But Mpoto won it for the home side as he saved from in the shoot-out from Mustafa Kizza and then saw Muzamiru Mutyaba crash his shot against the post.

South Africa now go into Friday’s Plate final with the chance to retain the trophy they won last year and also provide another 90 minutes for coach David Notoane as he fine-tunes his squad for the Africa Under-23 Championship qualifier against Zimbabwe in September.

Notoane made six changes to his side from the team that drew 2-2 with Botswana having promised to use his full squad in the competition.