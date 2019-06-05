PE archer claims top score in East Cape
Port Elizabeth archer Rydall Staples put on a classy performance as he claimed first place at the Eastern Cape 3Di Archery Championships over the weekend.
Port Elizabeth archer Rydall Staples put on a classy performance as he claimed first place at the Eastern Cape 3Di Archery Championships over the weekend.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.