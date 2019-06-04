Tornado out to weather any Cape turbulence

A fired up Tornado kickoff their ABC Motsepe League promotional playoffs campaign against Mangaung United at Erika Park in Cape Town on Tuesday.

After all the drama that transpired in the provincial ABC Motsepe League, Tornado coach Tshepo Motsoeneng can only hope that his players’ state of mind was not affected and they are ready to face the Free State champions.

But it has not been plain sailing for Motsoeneng with protests lodged against them with the last round table discussion having been concluded on Sunday to confirm them as the provincial champions.

“I have to be honest, with all the drama that happened, you wonder if our players are still in the right state of mind.

“Because the most important of part is the psychological part of the game and there were times were I felt we needed to get the boys counselling about this victory via the boardroom [arbitration hearing brought by Mthatha Bucks against Tornado]. But it’s all part of the journey,” said Motsoeneng.

But, Motsoeneng remained hopeful that some his players who hail from Cape Town would garner support from loved ones and help push the team during the play-offs.

“We are hoping their families will get to see them play so I’m counting on them to bring their A-game since they will be playing at home in front of their loved ones.

“And that they will push their teammates from other areas to work harder with that support.

“Because you can do a lot with that kind of support. Our assistant coach Mavovo [Vuyisani Mangaliso] is also from this side.

“His experience will be vital when it comes to planning for the games.”

Motsoeneng said that this time round everyone was more composed than last season when they competed at the playoffs held in Polokwane. He said that (Polokwane) entire experience was overwhelming to the team, but they had learnt from it.

“It was the first time leading this team to the playoffs and everyone was overwhelmed. But this is the second time [back-to-back] and everyone is more experienced.

“We are still the same technical team so we are aware of what happens at this stage of the competition.

“It’s a stage that can change everyone’s life in the team. We so we have to remain composed and get the results on the field of play in order to qualify for the finals on Sunday,” he added.

The former AmaZulu shot-stopper also conceded that anything was possible at the week long tournament that will see their top two winners gaining promotion to NFD and sharing R1.5 m in cash.

Motsoeneng said competing at the playoffs was a gamble and all they had to do was to impose their game on Mangaung and qualify for the next round.

“You just watched the UEFA Champions League and you saw what happened to Tottenham Hotspur.

“So against Manguang we’ve planned our own strategy according to what we want to do on the field and not according to how they play.”