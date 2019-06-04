Sport

Dale Steyn out of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with Beuran Hendricks to replace him

By Herald Correspondent - 04 June 2019
Dale Steyn of South Africa indicates six runs after the decision was referred during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on March 22, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for Dale Steyn in the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

- Cricket South Africa

 

