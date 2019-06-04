Bholo wants to prove first win was no fluke
Gift "Sheriff" Bholo says the result against Timo Schwarzkopf in Germany on June 22 will remain the same to what it was in their first fight which the boxer won by points at Emperors Palace in March.
Bholo - who is trained by little-known William Mabele at Jersey Joe Gym - took that fight as a late replacement. But he outpointed the German in Golden Gloves tournament.
The German contingent including promoter Nice Sauerland - which was part of the big crowd at the Palace of Dreams near the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park - protested the verdict (majority) decision.
Schwarzkopf has not fought since that defeat, which was his third against 19 wins.
Bholo, the former ABU holder from Mncotsho in Eastern Cape, said Schwarzkopf had been on his case for a rematch since their catch weight bout in March.
"I ignored him because I was hoping for something here at home but he kept communicating with me. I then sat down with my coach (Mabele) and we talked about the rematch," he said.
"My coach was not keen for a rematch because the feeling was that we defeated this guy, so why fight him again?
"I also spoke to my mother and she advised me to take the opportunity and make use of it by defeating this guy in his own backyard."
Bholo has not fought outside South Africa since he turned professional in 2012.
"I finally accepted the offer for the fight and I will be facing him over 10 rounds," he said. "The result will remain the same. I am going there to show Timo that my win in our first fight was not a fluke.
"I trust myself and I also feel I am at a stage where I have to show that I can fight anyone and anywhere. Boxing is my life and I am not scared of anyone."
Bholo said he has done everything in terms of paperwork. "I am waiting for the clearance from Boxing South Africa," he said. "Training is going on well. I know that fighting him is his backyard is going to mean that I will have to up my game. I am pushing myself hard in the gym."