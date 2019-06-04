Bafana skipper Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo raring to go

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo is relieved to have won the race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana could not afford another captain in the team with goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune already missing out on the Afcon. The Soweto-born skipper, Hlatshwayo, missed the last two league games for his club side Bidvest Wits due to a hamstring injury.

"I missed the last two games against Baroka and Arrows. I spent some time at the physio and did my check-ups so I am okay," he said. "I have been played in different positions this season and injuries are part of the game. But I am back to full fitness now."

SA have a lot to prove in the tournament in Egypt after an unconvincing run in the qualifiers of the competition.