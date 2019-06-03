Serena’s Slam history bid halted

Serena Williams’s bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title was thwarted again on Saturday when she was knocked out of the French Open 6-2 7-5 by US compatriot Sofia Kenin in the third round.

It was the earliest exit for Serena, 37, at the Slams since a third round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2014.

Kenin, 20, the world No 35, will face eighth seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia for a place in the quarterfinals.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams was attempting to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.

“She played really well, especially in the first set where she hit pretty much within an inch of the line all the time,” Williams said.

The American veteran, who played just one clay court match in Rome before suffering a knee injury in the run-up to the French Open, said she had expected to progress further in Paris.

“I would have expected to have got past the third round.

“If someone said I would only get this far, I’d have said they were a liar.

“I haven’t been on the court as much as I would have wanted to and it’s been a gruelling season for me.”

Kenin was not even born when Williams made her Paris debut in 1998.

“There’s a lot of emotions now,” the Russian-born player said.

“Serena is such a great champion and I have all the respect for her.

“I had to fight for every point.”

Williams fired 30 winners and 34 unforced errors.

Kenin committed only half as many.

Meanwhile, world No 1 Naomi Osaka said she had been suffering from headaches because of the stress of being top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time and admitted that her shock exit from Roland Garros on Saturday was “the best thing” that could have happened.

The Japanese star saw her hopes of winning a third successive major ended by world No 42 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who pulled off a sensational 6-4 6-2 victory.

Osaka, 21, the reigning Australian and US Open champion, said: “Losing is probably the best thing that could have happened.

“I felt very tired. In the other matches I had headaches, maybe that’s the stress.

“On a disappointment level of 1-10 – I am probably at a 100 at the moment.”

Osaka was undone by a shocking 38 unforced errors as she finally ran out of luck in Paris having had to come back from a set down in her first two matches.

Siniakova, who was the women’s doubles champion in Paris in 2018 alongside Barbora Krejcikova, said: “It’s amazing, I can’t believe it.

“I am so happy now.” Osaka dropped the first set for the third successive match at the tournament, squandering seven break points in all.