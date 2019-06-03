Maritzburg United set to lose their top players

Following a successful play-offs run where they secured their Absa Premiership status, Maritzburg United are set to part ways with a number of key players.

It seems like Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe and Deolin Mekoa may have played their last game for the Team of Choice.

They, along with some other key players, ensured that United retain their top flight status after winning the playoffs.

Club chairman Farook Kadodia conceded that transfer talks for some of their top players will commence soon.

"Look, we will now evaluate our squad and obviously make some changes after the season we had," Kadodia said.

"Some clubs have showed interest in some of our players but we will have to make an assessment and decide on the way forward. When there are changes, we will certainly make the announcement."