Maritzburg United set to lose their top players
Following a successful play-offs run where they secured their Absa Premiership status, Maritzburg United are set to part ways with a number of key players.
It seems like Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe and Deolin Mekoa may have played their last game for the Team of Choice.
They, along with some other key players, ensured that United retain their top flight status after winning the playoffs.
Club chairman Farook Kadodia conceded that transfer talks for some of their top players will commence soon.
"Look, we will now evaluate our squad and obviously make some changes after the season we had," Kadodia said.
"Some clubs have showed interest in some of our players but we will have to make an assessment and decide on the way forward. When there are changes, we will certainly make the announcement."
Ndlovu has been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, while Makaringe is understood to be going to Pirates and Mekoa could be going to SuperSport United.
Maritzburg dominated NFD clubs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Royal Eagles in the promotion/relegation tournament, winning all their four games.
Tshakhuma and Eagles could only muster three points each, from one win apiece.
Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler pulled off a miraculous rescue mission after joining the team helplessly heading to the chop. He catapulted them from the bottom of the table to 15th in the league and qualifying for the playoff.
At the weekend, United put the cherry on top after securing a 2-1 win over Tshakhuma at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
When Tinkler joined the club in January, he was given a short-term contract to save the team.
Kadodia confirmed that Tinkler would be offered a long-term contract.
"When Eric arrived he came on a four-month contract until the end of the season but we want to keep him and give him a long-term contract," Kadodia added.
"As management we are very pleased that we made the right decision to bring him."