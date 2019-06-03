The Blitzboks’ season ended with a bronze medal at the Paris leg of the 2018/19 World Sevens as Fiji claimed the title they last won three years ago.

The effort in Paris was reflective of the Blitzboks’ season‚ as they finished the campaign in fourth overall after winning back-to-back titles over the previous two seasons.

It was always going to be a difficult year for coach Neil Powell because he had to rebuild a team that lost several stalwarts.

Leading try-scorer Seabelo Senatla‚ as well as Rosko Specman‚ Dylan Sage‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Tim Agaba and Kwagga Smith all decided to play fifteens full time.

Injuries to other experienced players such as Cecil Afrika and Kyle Brown‚ as well as a swathe of injuries throughout the season‚ tested the Blitzboks’ depth.

In Paris the Blitzboks topped their Pool comfortably‚ then thrashed Samoa 40-7 in the quarterfinals.