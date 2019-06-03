“Yet we could have still done better. We should have done our tasks better. Some of the goals we concede were really poor. We spoke about who the danger players were going to be‚ but we didn’t pick them up. We were very loose at times‚ not tracking players.

“On the plus side we scored two really good goals‚ but we still have to look at ourselves. We spoke about minimising the mistakes and tonight there were too many.”

Banyana conceded four times in the opening 20 minutes‚ continuing their recent trend of starting games poorly‚ something Ellis says they must fix before their World Cup opener against Spain on June 8.

“The first 20 minutes was terrible‚ we didn’t do justice to ourselves. We took a look at ourselves at halftime‚ we came out spirited and on top of scoring two goals‚ we had other chances. We put up a big fight in the second half‚” the coach said.

“We really have to start better‚ there are too many times that we lose the game in the first 30 minutes. We come back and we score goals‚ but we are so far behind that we can’t catch up. We need to be a bit more concentrated.

“We will have a look at the footage and we really need to be critical about what we could have done better‚ and in that I speak about everyone. And call each other out‚ because this is the World Cup we are talking about.

”We always talk about helping each other on the field and I thought that we did not do that. The player on the ball did not have support so many times.

"We have done a lot of exercises to improve on that and when we did do that we created some really good opportunities.”