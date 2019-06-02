South African junior middleweight champion Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo introduced himself to the national middleweight class when he demolished Wade Groth in the fifth round at Turffontein Racecourse in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mhlongo in the process fired a stern message to national middleweight holder Walter "Black Mamba" Dlamini‚ boldly announcing his designs for the champion's title.

"Walter must keep that belt safe for me. I am coming to fetch it‚" warned Mhlongo.

Dlamini could not be found for comment as the 39 year old veteran is training for an IBO international title fight in Germany on July 6.

Groth‚ who was making a return since being demolished in 46 seconds by Dlamini‚ started the fight as an aggressor putting together combinations while Mhlongo was still trying to find his footing.