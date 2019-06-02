EP Elephants add Sharks' scalp to growing list at Wolfson Stadium

Scenting blood from the opening whistle, a fired-up Multisure EP Elephants side trampled the Sharks 27-7 in a bone crunching SuperSport Rugby Challenge clash at the Wolfson Stadium on Sunday.

It was a win that stretched EP’s winning streak on home turf in Kwazakhele to three matches after earlier victories over the SWD Eagles and Border Bulldogs.

When referee Paul Mente blew the final whistle EP had outscored the Sharks by three tries to one.

The Sharks were down to 14 men just before halftime when Mente red-carded Sharks centre Marius Louw for an elbowing an EP player in the face.

Louw’s dismissal was a hammer blow for the Sharks who struggled to cope with the intensity of an Elephants side who played with passion on defence and attack.

This was a major scalp for EP who also planning to make an impact in the Currie Cup First Division later in the year.

Leading 6-0 at the break, the Elephants went onto the offensive as they hunted for the first try of the game.

Their pressure paid off when fullback Tristan Fourie burst through the Sharks defence to put the home side 11-0 ahead.

With a man advantage, the Elephants dominated the second half with tries from Mihlali Mpafi and Martin du Toit leaving the Sharks battered and bruised.

EP struck the first blow when Ntabeni Dukisa kicked a penalty after seven minutes to put the home side 3-0 ahead.

The Sharks laid siege to the EP tryline and the men in red and black hoops were down to 14 men when Mihlali Mpafi was banished to the sin bin by Mente after 12 minutes.

Forced into defensive mode, EP withstood a sustained Sharks onslaught to frustrate the try scoring efforts of the Durban side.

EP managed to withstand the early pressure, and went into a 6-0 lead in the 29th minute when Dukisa struck his second penalty.

The Sharks arrived in Port Elizabeth with their confidence boosted after a massive 82-14 win over the Border Bulldogs in their previous game in Durban.

Sunday’s defeat, however, ended any hopes of the men from Durban reaching the playoffs.

Ahead of the match EP skipper Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda had called on side to show his pride and passion and they fought tenaciously throughout.

EP were without Fijian flyer Meli Rokoua who pulled out of the match on Friday because of an ankle injury which is expected to sideline him for four weeks.

There will be a another chance for the Elephants to impress when they face a Zimbabwe Academy side in their final match of the season on Saturday.

In an earlier match at the all-day festival, Western Province beat Free State 37-33 to stretch their unbeaten run in the competition to six matches and stay top of the South Section log.

WP staged a late fightback to snatch the game out of the fire after they trailed 19-10 at the break

In a club game at the festival Missionvale beat Motherwell 23-22 in a hard-fought battle which got day off to an exciting start.

Scorers

EP Elephants 27: Tries: Tristan Fourie, Mihlali Mpafi, Martin Du Toit Conversions: Ntabeni Dukisa ( 3). Penalties: Ntebeni Dukisa (2).

Sharks 7: Tries: Lwazi Mvovo Conversion: Murray Koster Penalties:

Earlier game:

Western Province 37: Tries: EW Viljoen, Brandon Valentyn, penalty try (worth 5 points), Tristan Lleyds. Conversions: Abner Van Reenen (3). Penalties: Van Reenen (3).

Free State 33: Tries: Jasper Wiese, Darren Adonis (2), Gunther Janse van Vuuren, Carel Coetzee. Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (4).