Maintaining their levels of performance ensured that Maritzburg United survived the Premier Soccer League (PSL) relegation-promotion playoffs to retain their status in the highest echelons of South African football‚ coach Eric Tinkler revealed.

Often PSL teams struggle to survive relegation against National First Division (NFD) sides in these playoffs. Maritzburg coach Tinkler said his side won through to maintain their top-flight status because players took his warnings to heart about the danger of undermining NFD teams.

“You need to be professional and I think our players were all professional‚” said Tinkler after his side confirmed their stay in the PSL with a 2-0 win over Royal Eagles at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of that game Tinkler’s side had already beaten Eagles at home and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila away and only needed a point in Wednesday’s penultimate playoff fixture to keep their status.

“If you look at it historically‚ how many PSL teams have actually survived [these play-offs]?. Not many‚” Tinkler said.

“That was always the danger. But I think what happen is that you drop your level as a PSL team.

“It was important to remind the players not to drop their level because if you do that then it becomes 50/50.

“I think the players responded‚ they were very professional in terms of their application and attitude.”

Tinkler said he was happy to retain the team’s position in the PSL ahead of their final playoff match against TTM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.