Liverpool, Tottenham set for Champions League showdown as Madrid picks up English accent

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are aiming to make up for the disappointment of several recent near misses while Tottenham Hotspur dream of winning the Champions League for the first time as the two English clubs meet in Saturday's final in Madrid.

The Spanish capital is being taken over by a sea of English supporters on a searingly hot weekend before the Premier League sides clash at the Metropolitano Stadium at 9pm.

For fans of Liverpool, it is an opportunity to end the campaign on the highest of highs after they agonisingly missed out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, despite losing only once all season.

A year ago those fans were in Kiev to see their side lose 3-1 to Real Madrid as Mohamed Salah went off injured and in tears in the first half.

Underdogs then, they are the clear favourites now against opponents appearing in their first final in this competition since it started life as the European Cup in the 1950s. Not that Andy Robertson agreed when that was put to him on Friday.

"Personally, the games I've played against them in the Premier League have been the toughest games we've played," said Liverpool's Scottish left-back.

But in terms of European pedigree, Liverpool are clearly ahead. They are appearing in their ninth final in this competition and are looking to win it for the sixth time.

In contrast, it is 35 years since Spurs were in any European final. Just being here is a huge achievement. It comes only weeks after they moved into a sparkling new stadium, marking the start of a new era.

"We are in football because we want to win but I think to get to the final in the Champions League, that journey is the most difficult thing," said their manager, Mauricio Pochettino.