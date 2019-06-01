Former world No1 Kaymer shares Memorial lead

Former world number one Martin Kaymer, seeking his first win since his 2014 US Open triumph, shared the halfway lead at the US PGA's Memorial Tournament Friday with rookie Lee Kyoung-hoon and Troy Merritt.

Germany's Kaymer, now ranked 186th in the world as he battles his way back from wrist and shoulder injuries, birdied all four of the par-fives at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, rolling in a five-footer at the par-five seventh - his 16th hole of the day - to take a one-stroke lead.

But he bogeyed the par-four ninth, where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker, his four-under par 68 giving him a nine-under total of 135.

"It's been five years pretty much since I was leading the US Open in 2014, so it would be nice to get a little bit of reward for all the work I put in the last two or three years," Kaymer said, adding that while not much has changed in his game in recent weeks, his attitude is "more relaxed".

"I was trying to force it a little bit, the success," he said. "And obviously we all know in golf what happens. You try to pull back, but the frustration comes out because you work hard, everything is there, you just can't get the scores on the scorecard.