Du Plessis urges South Africa to get World Cup campaign back on track

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has challenged his side to make amends for the painful start to their World Cup campaign as they aim to bounce back against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament's opening match on Thursday.

South Africa restricted England to manageable 311 for 8 on a tricky pitch at the Oval but, tormented by Jofra Archer's pace and bounce, their run chase never got going.

Dismissed for 207 by England, South Africa's bid to win the World Cup for the first time is off to the worst possible start.

But they have a chance to get back on track when they return to the Oval to face Bangladesh and Du Plessis says now is not the time to panic.

The lengthy nature of the 10-team group stage, in which each country plays nine matches and the top four make the semi-finals, gives South Africa time to recover, a point Du Plessis was keen to emphasise to his players.

"This is where it's important for us to make sure that you look at the World Cup for what it is. You know, you're going to play games. You're going to come up against quality opposition," Du Plessis said.