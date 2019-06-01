David Notoane wants his U-23s to wear Bafana jersey with pride

Coach David Notoane has called on his players to prove they have the makings of a “super” team as his largely Under-23 selection take on Botswana in the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse is the only player in the squad who is not eligible for Notoane’s side who will compete in the African Under-23 Championship qualifiers against Zimbabwe in September‚ providing the rest with the opportunity to stake a claim.

The likes of midfielder Teboho Mokoena will also seek to keep himself in the frame for Africa Cup of Nations finals selection with a strong showing as South Africa seek to lift the Cosafa title for the first time in three years – when they also played with an Under-23 group in Namibia.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for them to test their character and see if they can carry the weight of being a Bafana Bafana player one day‚” Notoane said.

“Can they step up to Bafana level. Can they handle that pressure in Cosafa? If they do then we know we are in a good space going into 2022 and 2026 [World Cups].

“Do they have the makings of a super team? They have to answer to that. But my hunch says that we are on to a big thing with this bunch of players and looking at the Under-20s that are coming through.”