Proteas vs England: South Africans keep #ProteaFire burning despite loss
South Africans continue to rally behind the Proteas, even after their defeat by England during the opening game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval on Thursday.
According to Reuters, the team’s captain, Faf du Plessis, admitted to being disappointed, but kept the Protea fire burning, saying the team must focus on their encounter with Bangladesh on Sunday.
“Disappointed as we are, we have to make sure we learn from it quickly and put every single doubt to bed," said Du Plessis at a post-match press conference.
Using the hashtag #ProteaFire, Mzansi showed its support:
Guys, in a way, I'm glad we lost our opener. Kinda relieves the pressure. Imagine we go unbeaten, like in the past, and then flounder in the knockouts ??♂️— Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) May 31, 2019
For me, it's #ProteaFire all the way, all damn day ????
Hold your head up son— matshweu Rebecca (@mrtshosane) May 31, 2019
Remember it was going to be the toughest game ever
You were facing the host country on their open game it wasn’t going to be easy they also had so much to fight for #SBProteas #ProteaFire #UmliloUyashisa #ENGvSA
I'm so bored of all those lambasting the Proteas for their loss yesterday. England had the perfect game - batting, bowling and fielding. I can't imagine that any team in the world would've beaten them yesterday. We didn't have our best game, but we might in the next one.— Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) May 31, 2019
I'll take a bad start over a bad ending. They better win though. #ProteaFire#myofficepick— #Princess (@burgissgal) May 31, 2019
Not a good start by our boys @cricketworldcup— Godfrey (@Godfrey_Letwaba) May 31, 2019
But i know they will come back #ProteaFire
I'm very excited to see the #Proteas play at The Oval on Sunday. What an experience it will be to see them play live in London! ? #CWC19 #ProteaFire— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) May 31, 2019