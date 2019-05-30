Proud EP play for the badge
Three defeats have snuffed out EP’s chances of making the SuperSport Rugby Challenge playoffs, but the men in red and black hoops are determined to end the season in style against the Sharks and a Zimbabwe Academy side.
Three defeats have snuffed out EP’s chances of making the SuperSport Rugby Challenge playoffs, but the men in red and black hoops are determined to end the season in style against the Sharks and a Zimbabwe Academy side.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.