'Asiphelelanga‚' says Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung
Kaizer Chiefs owner-chairman Kaizer Motaung has comforted the family of the late Thembinkosi “Bashin” Mbamba and his club TS Galaxy with a heart-warming message at a memorial service in the east rand township of Duduza on Thursday.
“Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss. Please know that I am with you through this difficult time.
"May you find comfort in knowing you are not alone‚ you are surrounded by those who care for you‚” Motaung said in a statement which was read out verbatim by Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa at a packed hall at Duduza Multi-Purpose Centre in Duduza.
Amakhosi reached a new low last week when they were stunned 1-0 by lower tier Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban in which “Bashin” started but was substituted before the first half break for tactical reasons.
“I might not recall “Bashin” vividly during the recent Nedbank Cup where you triumphed over us.
"Congratulations to The Rockets‚ TS Galaxy and posthumously to jersey number 21‚ Thembinkosi Mbamba‚” asserted the Chiefs boss.
The shock defeat ranks as the lowest point in Motaung’s career and a week after the deflating loss at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ the Chiefs’ boss is yet to recover from the humiliation.
He admitted this week that he is still traumatised after losing to a team they were expected to mercilessly put to the sword.
“On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs‚ I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family‚ TS Galaxy and friends‚" he said.
Motaung said the loss of Mbamba is devastating news to befall the football fraternity in the country and in the community of Duduza in particular.
“Mbamba‚ as he was affectionately known‚ is gone too soon‚ death be not proud‚” said Motaung.
The 23-yeard-old Mbamba died in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.
“Bashin” featured on 12 occasions for The Rockets scoring one goal this season.
“The family are the hardest hit by the loss of a family member.
"One branch of the family tree is no more.
"You have lost a notable member in your family.
"Be thankful to have been a part of his life‚ and hope I can offer comfort and strength during your time of need.
"God bless you.”
Motaung’s message evoked words from famous poet John Donne and he said Galaxy are a man down with the passing of Mbamba.
“I refer to the Poet John Donne where he asserts that death is a feeble enemy and concludes with the lines 'One short sleep past‚ we wake eternally‚ and death shall be no more‚ Death; thou shall die'."
Motaung likened Mbamba’s passing to a football team that plays with 10-man.
“In football terms‚ you are one man down. Football dictates that being one-man down spurs you to greater energies to raise your game. Asiphelelanga! (We’re a man short).”
Mbamba will be buried at Nigel Cemetery‚ a small mining town on the Johannesburg’s east rand‚ on Saturday.