WATCH | #CWC2019 Proteas squad profiles
South Africa take on hosts England in the opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
Get to know the squad a bit better here:
History beckons for the Proteas skipper who will lead his charges in their bid to land the global title for the first time. @faf1307’s record in ODI cricket speaks for itself but it is his grit and never-say-die attitude will be a key component of the #ProteaFire #CWC19
Markram’s exuberance and crisp back-foot punch through the covers to bring up the world-cup-winning runs, anyone?! Having made history at age-group level, trust Aiden Markram to deliver another record at the global showpiece. #CWC19 #ProteaFire
Playing in his first World Cup, Lungi Ngidi is set to give South Africa impetus especially at the start of the match - with his confidence sky-high - Proteas fans can be optimistic about his performance. #CWC19 #ProteaFire
Consistent with bat and handy with the ball, these are the perfect ingredients to bring balance to the Proteas setup. Dwaine Pretorius is the player who will be bringing these skills to England for the #CWC19. #ProteaFire
Do you recall Andile Phehlukwayo's swashbuckling 42* in Durban when he and David Miller inspired the #ProteaFire? There’s more where that came from, watch this space... #CWC19
David Miller has the highest career strike rate in ODI cricket for the Proteas amongst the active players, in 120 ODIs, the left-hander averages a run-a-ball ton. His prowess & ability with the bat will drive the Proteas campaign in England. #CWC19 #ProteaFire
Rassie goes into this #CWC19 on the back of some scintillating performances with the bat in hand. With a healthy average of 88, the Proteas have a reliable middle-order batsman. It's safe to say we can count on van der Dussen to deliver when it matters. #ProteaFire
A player fast approaching the milestone of 8000 ODI runs & has 2 #CWC19 tons to his name. Fastest to: 2000, 3000, 4000 & 5000 ODI runs @amlahash will be bringing his class and temperament to the Proteas setup. #ProteaFire
With Quinton de Kock's quality, when he gets off to a good start at the top of the order then the Proteas can have good platforms set that are sure to put them in good positions. He holds an impressive conversion record with tons against the major contenders. #CWC19 #ProteaFire
Bring it home Immy! Imagine Imran Tahir's reaction after taking the world-cup-winning wicket during the #CWC19 final at Lord’s. It’s the sort of stuff to inspire the #ProteaFire
Dale Steyn Has been exceptional for South Africa, in just 123 matches he’s taken a whopping 194 ODI wickets. His experience will be invaluable in England as the Proteas attempt to bring it home #CWC19 #ProteaFire
Mystery and iconic celebrations will the order of the day. @shamsi90 brings an element of craft to the team’s bowling arsenal and the world stage with his wrist spin. Which celebration will the Proteas fans be treated to at #CWC19? #ProteaFire
4 years ago, a new superstar announced his arrival on the world stage since then he's grown in leaps and bounds to the summit of record charts. @KagisoRabada25 fortifies the Proteas attack and travels to England with the goal of helping his team to top honors. #CWC19 #ProteaFire
Experienced & versatile. @jpduminy21’s all-round ability puts the Proteas in good stead, his knowledge, adaptability will solidify the middle-order. Having played 194 ODI's for South Africa he's seen it all and has done it all. #CWC19 #ProteaFire