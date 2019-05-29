Tsitsipas battles into Roland Garros third round

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dug deep to reach the French Open third round on Wednesday with a tense four-set victory over plucky Bolivian Hugo Dellien.

The rising Greek star, expected to reach the latter stages at Roland Garros, fought back to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Tsitsipas will face either Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena or Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the last 32.

The 20-year-old started strongly with an early break, but appeared unsettled following a medical timeout for Dellien after the world number 86 appeared to twist his ankle.

Dellien quickly sealed the opening set, but Tsitsipas raced through the next two sets and seemingly towards victory.

Despite letting a 4-2 lead in the fourth set slip, the 25-year-old Dellien just would not go away, saving three match points from 0-40 down in the 10th game to level at 5-5.

But Tsitsipas did secure a third-round spot in Paris for the first time in his opponent's next service game, curling a forehand up the line on his fourth match point.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza cantered past Swede Johanna Larsson 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to set up a potentially explosive third-round clash with Elina Svitolina.

The Spaniard, seeded 19th, was kept on her toes in the opening set before motoring on in the second on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Muguruza, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2016, relied on her booming forehand throughout and wrapped it up when Larsson netted a service return.

“I tried to build points a bit more instead of hitting very hard and trying to get a winner,” the 25-year-old, who also won Wimbledon in 2017, told reporters.

“And then I had to adapt my game to the clay, because you have to adapt. You have to build your points a bit more. I also used more topspin, and I tried to be more patient.”

She will face Svitolina after the ninth seed advanced without hitting a ball on Wednesday when her opponent, fellow Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova, withdrew from the tournament due to a viral infection, which at first was thought to be intercostal pain.

Both players have been tagged among the tournament favourites and Svitolina has a 5-3 win-loss record against Muguruza.

“Maybe it’s a bit too early, but too bad. It will be a very interesting match to play,” said Muguruza.

” I think it’s a great third round for both of us. Well, personally, it’s the type of matches that I want to play. It can be, you know, any deep-round match, but it’s in the third round. “So it’s going to be a good one.”

