'Never so nervous' Osaka, Halep survive Roland Garros horror shows

World number one Naomi Osaka was just two points from a sensational Roland Garros exit on Tuesday before securing her place in the second round where she was joined by defending champion Simona Halep who also needed three sets to survive.

Top seed Osaka, bidding to add the French Open to her US Open and Australian Open titles, defeated Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 0-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

However, she came within a whisker of becoming only the second top seed to lose in the first round in Paris in the modern era after Angelique Kerber in 2017.

"I think this is the most nervous I have ever been my entire life during a match," said Osaka.

She was also totting up the reasons why she was so under-powered.

"First time playing a Grand Slam as No. 1. I have won the last two, so I kind of want to win this one really bad.

"Also I have never played on the Chatrier court before. This was my first time. And, yeah, I kind of feel like I'm having the thought of wanting to prove myself again, so..."