All your Cricket World Cup fixtures

The 2019 Cricket World Cup gets under way at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, with hosts England taking on South Africa in the first match.

Here are the rest of the fixtures up until the knock-out rounds:

May 30

England v South Africa, Kennington Oval, London, 11:30am

May 31

West Indies v Pakistan, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:30am

June 1

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:30am

Afghanistan v Australia, County Ground, Bristol, 2:30pm

June 2

South Africa v Bangladesh, Kennington Oval, London, 11:30am

June 3

England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:30am

June 4

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:30am

June 5

South Africa v India, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30am

Bangladesh v New Zealand, Kennington Oval, London, 2:30pm

June 6

Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:30am

June 7

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, County Ground, Bristol, 11:30am

June 8

England v Bangladesh, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:30pm

Afghanistan v New Zealand, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 2:30pm

June 9

India v Australia, Kennington Oval, London, 11:30am

June 10

South Africa v West Indies, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30am

June 11

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, County Ground, Bristol, 11:30am

June 12,

Australia v Pakistan, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:30AM

June 13

India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:30am

June 14

England v West Indies, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30am

June 15

Sri Lanka v Australia, Kennington Oval, London, 11:30am

South Africa v Afghanistan, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 2:30pm

June 16

India v Pakistan, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30am

June 17

West Indies v Bangladesh, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:30am

June 18,

England v Afghanistan, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30AM

June 19

New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:30am

June 20

Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:30am

June 21

England v Sri Lanka, Headingley, Leeds, 11:30am

June 22

India v Afghanistan, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30am

West Indies v New Zealand, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 2:30pm

June 23

Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's, London, 11:30am

June 24

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30am

June 25

England v Australia, Lord's, London, 11:30am

June 26

New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:30am

June 27

West Indies v India, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30am

June 28,

Sri Lanka v South Africa, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 11:30AM

June 29

Pakistan v Afghanistan, Headingley, Leeds 11:30am

New Zealand v Australia, Lord's, London, 2:30pm

June 30

England v India, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:30am

July 1

Sri Lanka v West Indies, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 11:30AM

July 2

Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:30am

July 3

England v New Zealand, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 11:30am

July 4

Afghanistan v West Indies, Headingley, Leeds, 11:30am

July 5

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's, London, 11:30am

July 6

Sri Lanka v India, Headingley, Leeds, 11:30am

Australia v South Africa, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 2:30pm

July 9

TBC v TBC, 1st Semi-Final (1 v 4), Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30am

July 11,

TBC v TBC, 2nd Semi-Final (2 v 3), Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:30AM

July 14,

TBC v TBC, Final, Lord's, London, 11:30am