Bulls utility forward Hanro Liebenberg has admitted that they are faced with the difficult task of winning all their remaining round robin matches to have any chance of reaching the quarterfinal stage of Super Rugby.

Inconsistency has been the Bulls’ Achilles heel as they have only managed two wins on the bounce once during the season and those victories came in March during round three and four against the Lions in Johannesburg and the Sharks at home.

“We will have to win all the remaining three games because of what the Jaguares are doing at the moment‚” he said‚ referring to the Argentineans who are surprise leaders of the South African conference where they are top with a three-point advantage.

“The message from coach Pote Human is simple that we must take it game by game from this weekend against the Blues at Eden Park.

"We are focusing on our preparations and what is needed to win this game on Friday and we will do the same next week against the Highlanders.

"For now‚ our focus is only on this game and we will start thinking about the Highlanders next week.”

The Bulls lost to the Brumbies last week in their final match in Australia before they crossed the Tasman sea to New Zealand and Liebenberg admitted not having captain Handrè Pollard and Veteran Springbok loose forward Duane Vermeulen affected them.

“Losing Polly (Pollard) is a setback because he is a quality player and good leader‚ and Duane is also away this weekend‚" he said.

"So‚ it is up to guys like Burger Odendaal and myself to put our hands up and help the cause.

"We still believe that we can win away from home‚ especially in New Zealand‚ but it is not going to be easy.

"We are expecting a physical game that is going to be dominated upfront and everyone must to do their jobs.

"Reaching the play-offs is one of the goals that we set ourselves from the beginning of the season and we are still chasing that goal that we set for ourselves.

“Last weekend against the Brumbies was a tough and physical and from a personal point of view‚ I tried my best throughout the game considering that Duane and Polly were missing.

"This coming week I will have to do the same.

"I am one of the senior players in the team having captained the side on a few occasions in the past.

"I think I can motivate the players‚” he said.

“We will have to dominate from the first minute‚ we showed last weekend that we can dominate teams at scrum and maul time.

"We did a good job and we just need to take that into the coming game against the Blues.”