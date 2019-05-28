Roglic loses ground as Carapaz extends overall Giro lead

Italy's Giulio Ciccone won the rain-lashed 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday as race favourite Primoz Roglic lost 1min 20sec to his main rivals in pink jersey-wearer Richard Carapaz and two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali.

The veteran Italian Nibali sparked a highly aggressive day of racing when attacking from distance and while he was unable to drop Ecuador's Carapaz, Roglic, isolated from his teammates, was no match for the attack.

The 2013 and 2016 Giro winner launched his assault on the day's final challenging climb, some 8km from the summit, which he crossed around 90sec ahead of the Slovenian flailing former ski-jumper Roglic.

Overall leader Carapaz, aided by his powerful Movistar team captain Mikel Landa, caught Nibali before the summit and formed the group that powered over the final rolling kilometres in blustery rain.

Ahead of them was the day's escape of eventual winner Ciccone and the man he beat to the line the Czech Jan Hirt, who finished 1min 41sec ahead of Nibali's group.

Some 3min 03sec off the pace Britain's Simon Yates and Dutch outside hope Bauke Mollema also lost ground on the mountainous run as they crossed the line with Roglic.

Nibali thereby moves up to second place 1min 47sec behind Carapaz with Roglic at 2min 09sec in third and Landa fourth at 3min 15sec.

