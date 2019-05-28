Fifth seed Zverev survives first-round scare in Paris

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev blew a two-set lead before edging out John Millman in a decider to reach the second round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, bidding to become the first German man to win the Roland Garros title since Henner Henkel in 1937, claimed a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory in the longest match of the tournament so far at four hours and 11 minutes.

Zverev will face Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer for a place in the last 32.

The world number five, who had struggled this season before winning the Geneva title last weekend, reached his only Grand Slam quarter-final in Paris 12 months ago.

He also won three five-set matches in 2018 before his last-eight loss to eventual runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Zverev blew a double-break lead against Millman before taking the opening set in a tie-break, and looked to be cruising to victory after claiming the second.

But Australian Millman, who stunned Roger Federer at last year's US Open, stepped up his game, racing through the third set, before forcing a decider in another breaker having fought back from 4-2 down in the fourth.

Zverev finally crawled over the line on Court Philippe Chatrier, though, breaking in the eighth game of the final set and serving out victory on his first match point.

Meanwhile, Juan Martin del Potro said his "main goal" at Roland Garros is still to regain full fitness following a recent injury absence, after reaching the second round on Tuesday.

The Argentinian eighth seed recovered from a set down against Chilean Nicolas Jarry to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 and set up a clash with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

The former US Open champion only returned to action after a knee injury earlier this month, but has looked in strong form, reaching the Italian Open quarter-finals before losing to world number one Novak Djokovic despite holding match points.

"I think I'm playing well at the moment, but my main goal is still the knee, my health," said Del Potro."

And I'm looking forward to being 100 percent in the second part of the year, trying to change my goals on tour and if I get that, I will be happy."Once I get in good shape again, I can be focused on the results in different tournaments, different surface(s)."

Del Potro reached the semi-finals in Paris last year before a defeat by eventual champion Rafael Nadal, but played down his chances of going further this time around."

I'm in a period of transition, rehabilitation of my knee and reaching perfect health and trying to focus again on tennis and results," he added.

The 30-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2018 US Open final, has now won 33 consecutive Grand Slam first-round matches dating back to 2007.

- AFP