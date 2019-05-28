Dale Steyn won’t be part of South Africa’s attack in their Cricket World Cup opener against England at the Oval on Thursday.

The stalwart fast bowler‚ who is coming back from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since April 21‚ ran in off 15 paces at South Africa’s training session on Tuesday — but did not release the ball when he reached his delivery stride.

“I just want to bowl it‚” Steyn said to conditioning expert Greg King‚ who was at the other end of the pitch.

Not so fast‚ Ottis Gibson said: “He’s not far away but he’s not ready yet. We think‚ with a six-week tournament‚ there’s no real need to force the issue just now.”

How would that affect the balance of the attack going into a game against the most potent batting line-up in the game?