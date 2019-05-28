Automatic drop brings pain for all involved

The consequences of getting relegated from the Absa Premiership to the National First Division (NFD) are detrimental not only for the players, but for behind-the-scenes staff members too.

Free State Stars recently suffered the unenviable fate of being automatically demoted to the NFD after their last-place finish in the top flight.

It remains to be seen if the Mokoena family will have the appetite to continue with the club in the lower tier. After all, the family nearly sold the club a few seasons ago, citing financial challenges.

The reality the Stars management will be faced with is that they will have to retrench some of their full-time staff. The club will also have to reduce the number of players and professionals in their employ, given the chasm that exists between the two leagues.

Premiership clubs rake in R2.5m in monthly grants, while in the NFD the sum is a lowly R400,000.