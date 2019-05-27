Madrid Champions League rush: 500 euros for a bunk bed, breakfast included?

With prices for a bunk bed in a hostel soaring as high as 500 euros in Madrid during the Uefa Champions League final weekend, soccer fans have demanded consumer protection laws to shield them from what they say is price gouging by hotels.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur face off on June 1 in the Champion's League, and the first all-England final in more than a decade has seen a stampede of fan demand.

Travel website Booking.com listed a single bunk bed in a four-bed female dormitory room at the Open Hostel Madrid near the central Plaza del Rey for a mere 500 euros ($560). It includes breakfast. The showers are communal.

When a Reuters television crew turned up to check it out, staff said the price was only 60 euros and declined to comment on the inflated online price.