'Frustrated' Wozniacki says opponent got 'lucky' in Roland Garros win

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was left "frustrated" after collapsing to a 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Russian world number 68 Veronika Kudermetova in the French Open first round on Monday and told her opponent she "got lucky".

The Danish 13th seed had retired injured from her two previous matches in the lead-up to Roland Garros, but looked to have found form in a one-sided opening set.

Last year's Australian Open champion lost her way in the second set, though, making 10 unforced errors, but said her opponent was fortunate to turn the match around.

"I think she got very lucky at the start of the second set and took advantage of the opportunities she got," said Wozniacki.

"I ran out of steam in the end and made some unforced errors that I don't usually do, so that was very frustrating.

"She had a few net chords and good shots on some of the important points at the start of the second set.