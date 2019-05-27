Eagles coach hoping to claw way back into the play-offs

Royal Eagles coach Sazi Ngubane has demanded a much-improved performance from his players in the next match as they look to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Eagles suffered a 2-1 loss against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda on Saturday.

Wonderboy Makhubu and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo grabbed early goals for TTM while Levy Mashiane pulled one back for the KZN club.

Eagles and TTM both have three points in the play-offs while Maritzburg United are in the lead with six.

Ngubane wants his team to put up a fight against Maritzburg at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday.

"The Maritzburg game is very important. Every game in the play-offs is like a final," Ngubane said.

"Our chances are small but it's not over in the play-offs and we will fight until the end."