The Blitzboks have secured their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics despite a lacklustre seventh place performance at the London leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series on Sunday.

The Blitzboks though‚ earned one of the four automatic qualifying berths for Tokyo after England‚ who were in fifth on the standings‚ also stumbled at their home tournament. England can now no longer catch the Blitzboks in next weekend’s Paris finale.

Technically the Blitzboks could still fail to claim the fourth place‚ but that would require them failing to take the field in Paris. Once that is done‚ they will be guaranteed one log point‚ which is enough to secure fourth place. They currently have 131 log points with England on 109.

Fiji moved to the top of the World Series standings after thrashing Australia 43-7 in the London final. The islanders are now on 164 points‚ just two clear of the second placed USA who could only manage third in London.