Kaizer Chiefs have posted a message on their official website assuring their supporters the great Soweto club will investigate the reasons for an “unacceptable” season‚ and promised action to ensure the team comes back stronger in 2019-20.

Chiefs finished outside the top eight‚ in ninth‚ in the Absa Premiership for only the second time under two coaches‚ Giovanni Solinas until December‚ then Ernst Middendorp until the end of the season.

Amakhosi spurned a golden opportunity to prevent the club going to an unprecedented four seasons without a trophy by losing 1-0 to National First Division TS Galaxy in last Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final in Durban. Galaxy became the first NFD Nedbank winners.

In a statement on their website titled‚ “Message to the Amakhosi Family”‚ Chiefs accepted that the 2018-19 season had been well below their standard.

It read: “This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves.

“We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders.

“It has been four barren seasons now and as Kaizer Chiefs management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively.

“We are using this off-season to implement the changes and to map the way forward with a new approach for next season‚ based on the lessons learnt.

“The rebuilding process for the 2019-20 season is already underway and all the necessary actions will be taken to ensure we restore this iconic institution to where it rightfully belongs – at the summit of South African football.

“We are bolstering the technical team‚ the playing personnel and strengthening the football department in preparation for the new season.

“The club has recently gone through some restructuring and has appointed new members to the board of directors. The board will play a critical role in our way forward.

“We thank all our supporters for your continued love and passion through good and difficult times. Fueled by this support‚ we will use this time to reflect and go back to the spirit‚ ethos and legacy on which the club was founded and ensure we again play a leadership role in the football world on and off the pitch.

“Amakhosi 4 Life!”

