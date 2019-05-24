Pretorius sets up seven SA records
The 17-year-old prodigy posted a 117kg snatch and a 134kg clean and jerk, giving him a total of 251kg, securing gold in the youth, junior and senior divisions.
The 17-year-old prodigy posted a 117kg snatch and a 134kg clean and jerk, giving him a total of 251kg, securing gold in the youth, junior and senior divisions.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.