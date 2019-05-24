PE to host England, Australia this coming summer

Cricket South Africa (CSA) today announced a bumper programme of home international fixtures for the 2019-20 summer against England and Australia.

England will be the guests for the first part of the summer from mid-December until mid-February and will play four Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and three KFC T20 International matches.

Australia will arrive in mid-February to play three KFC T20 International matches followed by three One-Day Internationals.

“This will be a huge summer both for our Standard Bank Proteas, who are currently ranked in the top three in all three formats, and for our fans who can look forward to action-packed and top-quality entertainment against two of the powerhouses of world cricket,” commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“The Test matches will take on particular significance as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test Championship following our away series in India in October. I am delighted also to announce that we will be working closely with SA Tourism around the Test host venues of Pretoria, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg to ensure that this series creates a win-win situation both for cricket and the South African economy.

“The two KFC T20 International Series take on extra relevance as we start our preparation for the ICC Men’s World T20 to be played in Australia in October and November next year.

“The Pink One-Day International against England at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium will once again be a highlight of our ODI Series.

“Our fans now have the opportunity to make their holiday plans in good time so that they can watch the Proteas in action in their favourite formats,” concluded Mr. Moroe.

Home summer fixtures

2019/2020 Season: South Africa vs England Series Fixtures

December 2019

17-18: 10am, 2-Day Tour Match, Inv. XI vs England, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

20-22: 10am, 3-Day Tour Match - SA 'A' vs England, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

26-30: 10am, 1st. Test - South Africa vs England, SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 2020

3-8: 10.30am, 2nd. Test - South Africa vs England, Newlands, Cape Town

16-20: 10am, 3rd. Test - South Africa vs England, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

24-28: 10am, 4th. Test - South Africa vs England, Bidvest Wanderers, Johannesburg

31: 10am, Tour Match - SA Inv. XI vs England - Paarl

February 2020

1: 10am, Day Tour Match - SA Inv. XI vs England - Paarl

4: 1pm, ODI SA vs England, PPC Newlands, Cape Town

7: 1pm, 2nd. ODI SA vs England, Kingsmead, Durban

9: 10am, 3rd. ODI SA vs England, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

12: 6pm, 1st. KFC T20I SA vs England, Buffalo Park, East London

14: 6pm, 2nd. KFC T20I SA vs England, Kingsmead, Durban

16: 2.30pm, 3rd. KFC T20I SA vs England, SuperSport Park, Centurion

2019/2020 Season: South Africa vs Australia Series Fixtures

21: 6pm, 1st. KFC T20I SA vs Australia, Bidvest Wanderers, Johannesburg

23: 2.30pm, 2nd. KFC T20I SA vs Australia, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

26: 6pm, 3rd. KFC T20I - SA vs Australia, PPC Newlands, Cape Town

29: 1pm, 1st ODI - SA vs Australia, Eurolux Park, Paarl

March 2020

4: 1pm, 2nd. ODI SA vs Australia, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

7: 10am, 3rd. ODI - SA vs Australia, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

- Cricket South Africa