Kings to unleash Bholi in PRO14

Rampaging loose forward Thembelani Bholi will be unleashed by the Isuzu Southern Kings against European opposition in the Guinness PRO14 next season.

After speculation that he would be leaving the Bulls, the Kings confirmed on Friday that Bholi had signed a three-year deal with the Port Elizabeth franchise.

Bholi has been a prominent feature in the Bulls’ team in the past two seasons and will look to make an immediate impact when he arrives in July.

Also joining the Kings is former Lions centre Howard Mnisi, who has signed with the side for next season.

Mnisi is no stranger to Port Elizabeth after having turned out for Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz team in the Varsity Cup in 2012 and 2013, and was named in the 2013 SA Universities squad alongside Kings teammate Schalk Oelofse.

In addition to the previously announced signings of Jerry Sexton (lock) and Courtney Winnaar (fullback/flyhalf), the Kings have recruited a number of otyher players.

Andell Loubser (fullback), Cameron Dawson (loosehead prop), Christian Ambadiang (win), Erich Cronje (centre), Gavin Mills (scrumhalf), Ig Prinsloo (tighthead prop), Josh Alderman (scrumhalf), Lusanda Badiyana (loose-forward) and Siyabonga Masuku (flyhalf) are all new recruits.

Fullback Masixole Banda is among the latest players to re-commit with contract extensions with the Kings.

The Port Elizabeth-born former Ithembelihle High School pupil was among the Guinness PRO14 2018/19 season top points scorers and a key member of the Kings team, who established himself as one of the most elusive and dangerous runners with ball in hand in the competition.

Hard-working loose-forward Bobby de Wee, whose 2018/19 campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury, has also extended his stay in Port Elizabeth by re-signing until 2022 with the Kings.

Other players to have re-signed are: Alandre van Rooyen (hooker), CJ Velleman (loose-forward), Pieter Scholtz (tighthead prop), Ruaan Lerm (loose-forward), Sibusiso Sithole (centre), Tango Balekile (hooker), Tienie Burger (loose-forward) and Yaw Penxe (wing).