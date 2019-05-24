Kaizer Chiefs put awards on hold again after dismal season

Kaizer Chiefs will not be holding their end-of-season player awards for the second year running following a disastrous campaign where they failed to qualify for the MTN8.

Amakhosi ended the Absa Premiership season with defeat to Chippa United and as a result missed out on a top eight place‚ finishing ninth‚ and a position in next season’s lucrative MTN8 competition.

They also lost 1-0 to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night to extend their trophy drought to more than four years.

“There are no players awards planned for this season. Last year we did not have and that was due to underwhelming performances‚” Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday.

In what was definitely a forgettable season‚ Chiefs won only nine out of 30 league matches and ended with 39 points for ninth place in the PSL.

Amakhosi drew a whopping 12 matches while the other nine were losses and their leading scorer was attacking midfielder Khama Billiat with only five goals.