Excitement builds for fun golf festival

Comedian Roland Gaspar is set to provide a side-splitting final evening to the Lexus Whack, Waggle & Win when the annual Humewood Golf Festival takes place in Port Elizabeth from May 29 to June 2.

With an exciting array of off-course entertainment lined up, featuring a range of sporting celebrities, it is sure to be a memorable week, both on and off the course.

Golfers will be able to enjoy a round at the famous links course at a bargain green fee of R180, with a variety of competitions on the programme and an attractive spread of prizes.

Afterwards, you can enjoy a buffet dinner while Survivor SA 2018 winner Tom Swartz takes you through an evening of entertainment.

This week, festival organisers confirmed that former Springboks Robbi Kempson and Owen Nkumane, along with the Italy-capped Dries van Schalkwyk, would be on the couch for the rugby celebrity chat on the Friday evening.

Thursday’s post-golf entertainment will revolve around cricket, with SA taking on England in the opening match of the World Cup on that day.

Sporting fans will be able find the answers to all their questions through the ex-Proteas trio of Pat Symcox, Meyrick Pringle and Dave Callaghan, along with Warriors star Christiaan Jonker, who has also played for South Africa.

Reservations for these evenings must be done through bookings@humewoodgolf.co.za

The cost is R150 a person or R1,400 for a table of 10.

Besides the buffet dinner, it includes a bottle of wine. Children are welcome. Swartz will be the master of ceremonies for the Thursday and Friday nights and Gaspar will provide some much-needed comedy to round it all off on Saturday night.

There will also be auction items every night, the primary prize of which will be the ultimate golf tour option, covering nine different courses from Katberg to George.

This is a silent auction and you can put your bid in from Wednesday to Saturday.

Each course will cater for a four-ball and the value of the tour is R25,000.

Humewood general manager Brendon Timm said Lexus vehicles would be available for golfers to test-drive on off-road tracks around the course.

Lexus spokesperson Ofentse Boloko said they were relishing the prospect of being involved in the festival.

“We are really excited to partner with one of PE’s top golfing clubs,” he said.