'Don't blame Bobby Motaung alone for Kaizer Chiefs' woes‚' says Pollen Ndlanya

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya is not jumping on the bandwagon of blaming football manager Bobby Motaung alone for the club’s woes‚ saying Amakhosi’s management as a whole “have failed” the team.

Ndlanya did not pull punches appraising the dismal state of affairs at Naturena after Chiefs finished in ninth place in the Absa Premiership in 2018-19.

Amakhosi also failed to prevent a fourth season without a trophy losing against National First Division (NFD) TS Galaxy in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

Ndlanya put the sorry state of affairs at Chiefs down to far too many poor signings made in the past four years.