'Amakhosi may be down but not out': Mzansi reacts to coach Kgoloko Thobejane's claim

Soccer fans think coach Kgoloko Thobejane's claim that he can turn Kaizer Chiefs around is a reach, considering that his last team is not in the top 10 on the PSL table.

On Thursday the former Baroka FC coach said he can turn Kaizer Chiefs into a championship-winning team again. This comes after the team lost 1-0 to minnows TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on May 18.

His comment have drawn widespread reaction, with many poking fun at his own coaching history.

Luba Banda Tshula on Facebook said: "He couldn't coach an NFD [National First Division] side & think he can coach chiefs..."