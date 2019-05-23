The R37m lawsuit by the University of Stellenbosch (Maties) against SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux‚ which has meandered along for seven years‚ will not go to court.

The dispute is now set to go to independent arbitration in November this year after the two parties agreed to remove the battle from the Western Cape High Court.

Advocate Alisdair Sholto-Douglas SC will arbitrate.

“The case has not been thrown out‚” Roux’s lawyer Frikkie Erasmus told TimesLIVE.

“Administratively‚ in terms of timing and time availability it is much easier to be in arbitration than in court.

“This doesn’t make it a better or worse outcome because a competent arbitrator has been appointed and was agreed to by both parties.

"The hearing will start on November 25 and has initially been allocated three weeks.

“We have no idea how long the hearing will take because there are a lot of witnesses to be called.”