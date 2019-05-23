Kevin Lerena pumping at gym to prepare for Ducar fight

IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena says he trains like a man possessed because he will not be lulled into a false sense of security by the fight record of Vasil Ducar who he meets on June 8.

Ducar from Czech Republic, who is rated No 28 by the IBO, has seven wins, six of them knockouts.

"Fight records can be misleading," said Lerena, who will bid for the fourth defence of his belt in Golden Gloves' KO Kings bill at Emperors Palace.

The 28-year-old former mixed martial arts fighter from Brno fought his first pro boxing match on April 14 in 2007 and he won the WBF Intercontinental cruiserweight title after stopping Samuel Kadje from France in the 10th round in September last year.