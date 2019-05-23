Kevin Lerena pumping at gym to prepare for Ducar fight
IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena says he trains like a man possessed because he will not be lulled into a false sense of security by the fight record of Vasil Ducar who he meets on June 8.
Ducar from Czech Republic, who is rated No 28 by the IBO, has seven wins, six of them knockouts.
"Fight records can be misleading," said Lerena, who will bid for the fourth defence of his belt in Golden Gloves' KO Kings bill at Emperors Palace.
The 28-year-old former mixed martial arts fighter from Brno fought his first pro boxing match on April 14 in 2007 and he won the WBF Intercontinental cruiserweight title after stopping Samuel Kadje from France in the 10th round in September last year.
Ducar will challenge the local champion who will be involved in his eighth title fight.
Lerena says he takes Ducar so seriously that he goes to the gym two or three times a day.
"He has nothing to lose but a lot to gain, so I've got to be at my best physically," said Lerena who has been in the gym for seven weeks since promoter Rodney Berman announced the fight.
"Actually, I train hard for everybody; I've got to beat them all, no matter who is in front of me, beat them hard. I cannot afford to look down on him."
The supremely built lefthander - who is trained by Peter Smith - has knocked out 10 of his 22 victims, losing only once.
"This is how I prepare for my fights. I want to beat opponents properly and hurt them," said the hard-hitter who blasted highly rated German-based Kazakhstani Artur Mann in four rounds on March 16.