'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane

Maverick former Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane believes he can turn Kaizer Chiefs into a championship-winning team again.

Amakhosi recently completed an embarrassing season where they finished ninth in the league and lost 1-0 to minnows TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

The 49-year-old believes he could have done a better job as Chiefs coach, especially in the cup final in Durban at the weekend.

"I can build Chiefs to be a very strong team. The other clubs will start to respect us from that day," Thobejane told Sowetan.

"I can coach it at any time and deliver the results. I can do better than [Giovanni] Solinas and Ernst Middendorp combined."

He continued: "Chiefs is a big team why should they go into a game against Galaxy and worry too much about the opponent?